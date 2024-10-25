Recently, there were reports that the versatile Fatima Sana Shaikh and the ever-charming R. Madhavan would join forces for an exciting new project under Dharmatic Entertainment. Both actors, known for their impressive range and unique screen presence, will begin shooting for the film. As per the latest development on the project, the shoot will begin in the first week of November.

A source close revealed, “The shoot schedule for Fatima Sana Shaikh and R. Madhavan's Dharmatic project is set to begin in the first week of November.” Reports suggest that the film is rumored to revolve around a quirky romance between an older man and a younger woman, offering a refreshing take on love stories.

The film marks Fatima’s second collaboration with Dharmatic Entertainment, after her role in the Netflix anthology ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’, produced by Karan Johar’s digital arm. For Madhavan, it is a return to romance after years, stirring memories of his iconic role in Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein. His most recent role in Shaitaan, directed by Vikas Bahl, saw him take on a darker, more intense character alongside Ajay Devgn.

Meanwhile, Fatima will soon appear in Anurag Basu’s Metro... In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan, as well as in Ul Jalool Ishq with Naseeruddin Shah and Vijay Varma.

