Vanvaas is all set to release in theatres on December 20.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Filmmaker Anil Sharma has set the buzz in motion with the announcement of Vanvaas teaser, which is set to be released in few days. And announcing the same, he has shared a picture from the teaser featuring a tagline, “Apne hi dete hai apnon ko vanvaas,” hinting at a narrative steeped in family dynamics and betrayal. This intriguing line suggests a storyline that explores the complexities of relationships and the often-painful choices that come with them.

Anil Sharma shares news about Vanvaas teaser release, film stars Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma: “An early Diwali gift to all fans”

Anil Sharma shared the post on his social media handle with a caption that read, “Teaser coming soon in few days ..वो त्रेता युग था जा पिता ने कहा भी नहीं और पुत्र पिता के वचन का पालन करने चला गया #vanvaas और आज ??परिवार के लिए एक पारिवारिक फ़िल्म 20 dec in cinema)”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anilsharma (@anilsharma_dir)

Utkarsh also posted, captioning it, “#Vanvaas teaser coming in a few days… an early Diwali gift to all fans… ???? ????”

The caption read that the teaser will soon be released while the film hits the theatres on December 20, 2024. Starring veteran actor Nana Patekar alongside Utkarsh Sharma, son of Anil Sharma who played Sunny Deol's son in Gadar 2 and made his debut as a child actor in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

Vanvaas aims to capture audiences with its powerful performances and compelling storyline. The film is particularly significant as it marks the first collaboration between Nana Patekar and Anil Sharma since their previous successful ventures. After his 2023 blockbuster Gadar 2, Anil Sharma is all set for Vanvaas.

Gadar 2 not only became one of the most successful films of 2023 but also one of the biggest blockbusters of Bollywood. The film first in the franchise, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001) also has the honour of being a historic blockbuster.

Also Read: Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma to star in Anil Sharma’s Vanvaas; film to release on December 20, 2024; first poster out

More Pages: Vanvaas Box Office Collection

