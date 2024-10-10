The cameras are set to roll later this month, with filming expected to begin by the end of October.

Karan Johar's digital production company, Dharmatic Entertainment, is on a roll. Their ever-expanding slate just welcomed another exciting addition - a romantic comedy slated for release in 2025. The film will be led by R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. This latest offering, however, promises a fresh twist on love stories. The details suggest a heartwarming and unconventional tale about an age-gap romance.

As per a report in Peeping Moon, leading the charge for this untitled project is director Vivek Soni, who previously worked with the production house on Meenakshi Sundareshwar. The script is penned by Radhika Anand, and Jehan Handa. The cameras are set to roll later this month, with filming expected to begin by the end of October.

On the work front, Fatima Sana Shaikh has a busy schedule ahead, with Anurag Basu's Metro…In Dino and Vibhu Puri's Ul Jalool Ishq on the horizon. R Madhavan will next star in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar.

