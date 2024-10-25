Actor Rhea Chakraborty has received significant relief from the Supreme Court, which upheld the Bombay High Court's ruling to cancel the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) lookout circular issued against her and her family. This decision comes in the wake of the ongoing legal proceedings surrounding the tragic death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Supreme Court Ruling

On Friday, the Supreme Court's Bench criticized the CBI and the Maharashtra state government for challenging the Bombay High Court's earlier decision, suggesting that the motives behind the actions were influenced by the high-profile status of the accused. The CBI had issued lookout circulars in 2020 against Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, her father Lt. Colonel Indrajit Chakraborty, and her mother Sandhya Chakraborty, following an FIR filed by Sushant Singh Rajput’s family in Patna. This FIR initiated the investigation into Rajput's death and led to the case being transferred to the CBI.

Quashing of Lookout Circulars

The Bombay High Court previously quashed the lookout circulars, stating that there was insufficient reasoning behind their issuance. The Supreme Court reiterated this point, emphasizing that Rhea Chakraborty and her family are well-rooted in society and had cooperated with investigating agencies throughout the process. The Court's remarks highlight the scrutiny that high-profile individuals often face in legal matters.

Additional Investigations

In the same year, Rhea Chakraborty and her family were also questioned in connection with an alleged money laundering case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The Enforcement Directorate's investigation focused on Rhea's financial dealings, income, and investments, stemming from allegations made by Rajput's family that she had illegally transferred Rs 15 crores from his account, contributing to his mental distress and subsequent suicide.

