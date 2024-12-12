Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala is set to launch Harnaaz Sandhu, after previously launching the careers of Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Ahan Shetty. On December 12th, 2021, Sandhu won the Miss Universe crown, and today, on the same date, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment announced her Bollywood debut with Baaghi 4.

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu makes Bollywood debut with Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 4

Known for her charisma and elegance on the global stage, Harnaaz’s debut has already generated immense excitement among fans and industry insiders.

Under Nadiadwala’s banner, Harnaaz will make her debut alongside Tiger Shroff in the much-anticipated sequel, which has generated significant buzz. Known for her title as Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz’s shift from pageantry to acting showcases her versatility and marks the beginning of a promising career in Indian cinema.

As she steps into the film industry, the excitement around her debut is palpable, with fans eager to see how her elegance, confidence, and public persona translate to the big screen. This film is expected to be a key milestone in her journey, setting the stage for her future in Bollywood.

Directed by A Harsha, Baaghi 4 also stars Sonam Bajwa and Sanjay Dutt.

A Sajid Nadiadwala franchise, under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner, Baaghi 4 is set to release on 5th September 2025.

