Superstar Hrithik Roshan delivered a fabulous performance last year in Vikram Vedha (2022). The film, starring Saif Ali Khan, was critically acclaimed with Hrithik’s act particularly standing out. It was also a rare performance in a remake where the fans of the original version had no reason to complain. Interestingly, Vikram Vedha was released on September 30, 2022; seven months have passed and the film hasn’t premiered on any OTT platform yet. Bollywood Hungama was the first one to report in February that it’ll premiere on the Jio Cinema app. In the grand event organized by Jio Studios last month in Mumbai, Vikram Vedha’s visuals were shown in the sizzle video that confirmed that the action thriller is indeed premiering on the popular app. It’s been three weeks since the event and till now, there has been no confirmation about when Vikram Vedha will finally premiere on the streaming giant.

EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan-starrer Vikram Vedha expected to premiere on Jio Cinema app on May 12

Bollywood Hungama has learnt that the wait is getting over very soon. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Vikram Vedha will premiere next week. The expected date of its premiere is Friday, May 12.”

The source further continued, “It’ll be a surprise drop on the Jio Cinema app. What this means is that the platform will start streaming Vikram Vedha without prior intimation. They believe that this will give a pleasant surprise to the moviegoers. They are aware of the heavy demand to watch Vikram Vedha on OTT and they don’t want to keep them waiting any longer. Looking at the way netizens on social media have been expressing their wish to watch this film, they are confident that it’ll get record views.”

Apart from Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, Vikram Vedha also starred Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf. It was directed by Pushkar-Gayatri, who also directed the 2017 original Tamil film of the same name, co-starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

Hrithik Roshan, meanwhile, is busy with the shoot of his much-awaited film Fighter, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Directed by Siddharth Anand, it will release in cinemas on Republic Day 2024. His other forthcoming films are War 2, co-starring Jr NTR, and Krrish 4.

