Pooja Entertainment’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, featuring Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff along with Prithviraj Sukuraman who plays the powerful antagonist, has locked it release date and it has blocked EID 2024. The makers of the biggest action-entertainer have announced the release date of the film earlier today along with a BTS image which gives us a glimpse into the adrenaline-pumping and colossal scale of action in the film.

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff starrer Pooja Entertainment’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has locked in EID 2024 for its release

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff also took to the Instagram and shared an exclusive BTS image which gives us a sneak-peek into an insane camaraderie to one of the high-octane action sequences of the film. This magnum opus aims at redefining the genre of action entertainment in Bollywood. The film has been shot across unseen and exotic locales across Scotland, London, India & UAE with the biggest technical and international action crews. With an ensemble star cast, international action sequences, and all elements of the big-screen masala film, this venture promises to be a treat for action lovers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)



Talking about the film, Producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani said, “This has been a milestone year for us at Pooja Entertainment. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been one of our most ambitious projects and it has been a dream come true to work with three legends in their own rights- Akshay Sir, Prithviraj and Tiger. Their captivating screen energy amalgamated with world class action sequences along with entertainment, will blow away people’s mind. We can’t wait for the audiences to witness this grand spectacle in the theatres on Eid 2024.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)



His sister and producer Deepshikha Deshmukh added, “It’s been a year of conceptualisation, meticulous planning, and tireless hours for the team on the sets of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The camaraderie between Akshay Sir & Tiger will captivate the audiences with their enigmatic screen presence, undeterred energy and high-octane action sequences woven magically together by Ali. We can’t wait for the audience to come see the film on Eid 2024”. For the unversed, Deepshika is also the sister-in-law of Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)



Director Ali Abbas Zafar continued talking about the venture, "I am delighted to be an integral part of such a big franchise. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is very close to the audience's heart and bringing all the entertaining elements in this mass entertainer for the audience was a tough and enjoyable experience. On top of all, having slated its release for EID 2024, it will definitely be a treat for the audience to enjoy the festival with power-packed entertainment!"

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment will be presenting Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in association with AAZ film. Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the Pan India film is all set to release on EID 2024 in five languages.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar gets injured on the sets of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

More Pages: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.