Disha Patani is on the rise. Basking in the success of Bharat, the actress will now be seen in Ekta Kapoor‘s upcoming project. This movie will present Disha as a small town Punjabi girl, a significant deviation from all the characters she has played to date. Disha is very thrilled that she will be playing the lead in the movie and she is looking forward to her collaboration with content czarina Ekta Kapoor.

All set to play the role of a Punjabi girl, Disha Patani’s preparation has already kickstarted. To get into the mind and soul of her character, she has already started investing hours of her time every day in learning Punjabi in order to perfect her dialect. “This film is a crackling comedy and I am excited. I will be essaying the role of a small-town Punjabi girl. I am super enthusiastic to begin my preparations and learn the language. To bring about the beauty and authenticity of my character, I need to make sure that I can bring out the Punjabi in me, not only through my appearance and gestures but also through my dialect.” said Disha.

Furthermore, Disha added, “It is a super interesting character and a comical, quirky story. I am hoping that I’ll be able to do full justice to it. Being my first collaboration with Ekta ma’am, this project is all the more special to me and I am looking forward to the shoot.” The film is being produced by Ekta Kapoor and directed by Ashima Chibber.

Meanwhile, Disha Patani will be next seen in Mohit Suri‘s Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapoor which is releasing early next year.