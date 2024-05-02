Over the last few days, the producers of the Hindi Film Industry have started to make announcements about the release date of their feature films starting from June 2024. Sajid Nadiadwala spearheaded this by locking Valentines Day 2025 weekend for Sanki and Eid 2025 for Sikandar. And now, we hear that Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Santoshi are making special plans for the arrival of Lahore: 1947.

SCOOP: Sunny Deol, Aamir Khan, and Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lahore: 1947 to release on Republic Day 2025

According to our independent sources, Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Sunny Deol are targeting the Republic Day 2025 weekend for Lahore: 1947. “The shooting of Lahore: 1947 is currently underway and the makers will wrap up the film by June 2024. It’s a film shot in the studio set up with massive sets of the yesteryear era being recreated. There is minimal VFX, as more focus is on real drama and action,” a source told Bollywood Hungama.

Aamir and Rajkumar Santoshi feel that Republic Day weekend is the best time for the arrival of Lahore: 1947. “It’s a patriotic film about a man’s love for India and what better than Republic Day for its arrival. Lahore: 1947 will most likely be Sunny Deol’s next on the big screen after the historic success of Gadar 2. Aamir Khan also has a cameo appearance in the film,” the source told us further.

Lahore: 1947 is touted to be one of the most ambitious films of Rajkumar Santoshi and the maker reunites with Sunny Deol after a long break.

