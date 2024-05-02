comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 02.05.2024 | 1:07 PM IST

SEARCH

Countdown to

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Maidaan Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Crew Ruslaan Srikanth Bhaiyya Ji
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » SCOOP: Sunny Deol, Aamir Khan, and Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lahore: 1947 to release on Republic Day 2025

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

SCOOP: Sunny Deol, Aamir Khan, and Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lahore: 1947 to release on Republic Day 2025

en Bollywood News SCOOP: Sunny Deol, Aamir Khan, and Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lahore: 1947 to release on Republic Day 2025
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Over the last few days, the producers of the Hindi Film Industry have started to make announcements about the release date of their feature films starting from June 2024. Sajid Nadiadwala spearheaded this by locking Valentines Day 2025 weekend for Sanki and Eid 2025 for Sikandar. And now, we hear that Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Santoshi are making special plans for the arrival of Lahore: 1947.

SCOOP: Sunny Deol, Aamir Khan, and Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lahore: 1947 to release on Republic Day 2025

SCOOP: Sunny Deol, Aamir Khan, and Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lahore: 1947 to release on Republic Day 2025

According to our independent sources, Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Sunny Deol are targeting the Republic Day 2025 weekend for Lahore: 1947. “The shooting of Lahore: 1947 is currently underway and the makers will wrap up the film by June 2024. It’s a film shot in the studio set up with massive sets of the yesteryear era being recreated. There is minimal VFX, as more focus is on real drama and action,” a source told Bollywood Hungama.

Aamir and Rajkumar Santoshi feel that Republic Day weekend is the best time for the arrival of Lahore: 1947. “It’s a patriotic film about a man’s love for India and what better than Republic Day for its arrival. Lahore: 1947 will most likely be Sunny Deol’s next on the big screen after the historic success of Gadar 2. Aamir Khan also has a cameo appearance in the film,” the source told us further.

Lahore: 1947 is touted to be one of the most ambitious films of Rajkumar Santoshi and the maker reunites with Sunny Deol after a long break.

Also Read: Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol to team up after 27 years for Lahore: 1947, film expected to go on floors soon

More Pages: Lahore, 1947 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

MEGA SCOOP: Sajid Nadiadwala bags rights to…

BREAKING: Jason Momoa has an entertaining…

Pandya Store: Star Plus show to go for…

Harman Baweja welcomes second child with…

Alia Bhatt – Sharvari Wagh untitled YRF Spy…

Sooraj Pancholi opens up about his next film…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification