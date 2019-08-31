Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 31.08.2019 | 6:10 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Saaho Chhichhore Dream Girl Mission Mangal Batla House War
follow us on

Despite box office non-performance here’s why the Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif starrer Zero is breaking records on TV

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

In December 2018, we saw the release of the Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif starrer Zero. Directed by Aanand L Rai the film which was touted to be one of 2018’s most keenly awaited release turned copper at the box office. However, now months on and despite the fact that Zero turned out to be a box office nonstarter the film seems to be doing rather well on television. In fact, reports state that Zero premiered on TV with a record 9.2 million impression, and following this the film also recorded a staggering 3.9 million impressions in a single month on other paid streaming platform. Though the satellite network that featured the film and the streaming services are happy about the performance, a big question that arises here is what was different for Zero on these platforms from its theatrical release for it do so well.

Despite box office non-performance here’s why the Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif starrer Zero is breaking records on TV

Well, the reason being Zero setting new benchmarks in satellite and streaming domains is the fact that Red Chillies Productions supplied the TV network and the streaming platform a different cut of the film. The said cut was shorter and more crisp than the theatrical release which has gone a long way to entice audience. Besides this the network promotional campaign for Zero, unlike the theatrical campaign, revealed the bit about the Mars mission and portrayed the film to be a journey of sorts that the lead protagonist Shah Rukh Khan goes through from Meerut to Mars. Another reason being attributed to the satellite success of Zero is the fact that television audience are far different from theatre going crowd. While theatre going audience decide whether a film is worth watching based on reviews and word of mouth, the satellite audience on the other hand do not pay much attention to such factors. In fact, an individual who might skip a film in theatres may watch the same film on TV out of sheer curiosity or for the lack of options.

Interestingly, with Zero now setting new benchmarks another detail that comes to light is the fact that, pervious films like Junglee, Genius and LoveYatri that do not work at the box office, found immense favour among the satellite audience.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan clarifies rumours around his next film

More Pages: Zero Box Office Collection , Zero Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Watch: Sonam Kapoor reveals Shah Rukh Khan…

New I & B Minister Prakash Javedekar to meet…

Krushna Abhishek talks about his act in The…

Shah Rukh Khan jokes about Bard of Blood…

Shah Rukh Khan to have a cameo in Alia Bhatt…

Exclusive: Farah Khan's next to release in…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification