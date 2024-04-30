comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Aamir Khan reveals, “Imran Khan and I are playing cameos in Happy Patel, Vir Das is directing and playing the main lead”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Aamir Khan reveals, “Imran Khan and I are playing cameos in Happy Patel, Vir Das is directing and playing the main lead”

By Subhash K. Jha -

There is no one quite like Aamir Khan. Anything he does makes news even without any effort on his part. For the last few days, we have been reading reports that Aamir Khan, who had launched his nephew Imran Khan in Jaane Tu …Ya Jaane Na, will be re-launching the exiled actor in a film called Happy Patel.

Let me tell you straightaway that Imran is not being re-launched by Aamir in Happy Patel.

Standup comedian Vir Das will be playing the lead and co-directing the quirky comedy. When this writer asked Aamir himself, this is what he replied, “Hi Subhash, Vir Das is the lead in Happy Patel, not Imran. Imran in doing a two-day cameo in Happy Patel, like a number of us, me included.”

So, Aamir is doing a cameo in Happy Patel. This will be his first onscreen appearance since the ill-fated but ineradicable Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir’s exiled nephew Imran too would have cameo in Happy Patel. However, Iman is not yet ready for a full-fledged comeback.

And who is directing Happy Patel? Over to Aamir: “Vir Das himself along with Kavi (Shastri). Both are directing as a team,” he said.

Interestingly Aamir had launched Vir Das as a leading man in the Imran Khan starrer Delhi Belly in 2011 which Abhinay Deo had directed.

Hope this puts an end to all the half-baked speculation that is going on about Happy Patel.

Also Read: Aamir Khan shared several anecdotes from his acting career : “I understood the power of ‘namaste.’ It’s such a wonderful emotion”

