Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 31.08.2019 | 7:55 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Saaho Chhichhore Dream Girl Mission Mangal Batla House War
follow us on

VIDEO: Salman Khan does THIS and has managed to break the internet once again!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Salman Khan is currently in Rajasthan shooting for his upcoming film, Dabangg 3 with Sonakshi Sinha as his leading lady. The actor has been shooting for the film for quite some time now and it only gets better as they have headed towards the end of their last schedule. While we’re all aware that Salman Khan keeps trying his hand at new things and activities, but the latest one is going to leave you shocked!

VIDEO: Salman Khan does THIS and has managed to break the internet once again!VIDEO: Salman Khan does THIS and has managed to break the internet once again!

Salman Khan recently posted a video where he is trying something new and we can’t get over it. He is trying his hand at hitting himself with a whip which seems like a common tradition among the residents of Rajasthan. He uploaded the video with the caption, “Thr is pleasure in feeling n sharing thr pain ahhhhhhhhhhhh Baccha party don’t try this on your self or on any 1 else”

Take a look at it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Thr is pleasure in feeling n sharing thr pain ahhhhhhhhhhhh Baccha party don’t try this on your self or on any 1 else

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

Dabangg 3 is slated to release on December 20 with Prabhu Dheva as the director.

Also Read: Waluscha De Sousa rubbishes rumours of being recommended for Inshallah by Salman Khan

More Pages: Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

What will it be for Salman Khan on Eid 2020,…

Alia Bhatt becomes the face of Mohey…

Patralekhaa posts a heartfelt birthday…

Is it Kick 2 or Subhash Ghai for Salman…

Krushna Abhishek talks about his act in The…

Waluscha De Sousa rubbishes rumours of being…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification