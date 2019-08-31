Salman Khan is currently in Rajasthan shooting for his upcoming film, Dabangg 3 with Sonakshi Sinha as his leading lady. The actor has been shooting for the film for quite some time now and it only gets better as they have headed towards the end of their last schedule. While we’re all aware that Salman Khan keeps trying his hand at new things and activities, but the latest one is going to leave you shocked!

Salman Khan recently posted a video where he is trying something new and we can’t get over it. He is trying his hand at hitting himself with a whip which seems like a common tradition among the residents of Rajasthan. He uploaded the video with the caption, “Thr is pleasure in feeling n sharing thr pain ahhhhhhhhhhhh Baccha party don’t try this on your self or on any 1 else”

Take a look at it.

Dabangg 3 is slated to release on December 20 with Prabhu Dheva as the director.

