Last Updated 31.08.2019 | 6:23 PM IST

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar commence prep for Prithviraj Chauhan

It was reported a while ago that Akshay Kumar will next be seen starring in Prithviraj Chauhan playing the lead role. As there were no confirmed reports of his leading lady, Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar was leading the race to play the role of Prithviraj’s love interest, Sanyukta. The film was slated to go on floors in the second half of 2019 and looks like, the time is here.

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar commence prep for Prithviraj Chauhan

A trusted source close to the project said, “Akshay and Manushi have begun the prep work at YRF starting this week.” However, official announcements are awaited by the makers and are expected to be made shortly. It was also reported that Manushi had started attending dance and acting workshops for her big debut.

Prithviraj Chauhan will be directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who has also directed Chanakya TV show.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj Chauhan to mark the debut of Miss World Manushi Chhillar?

More Pages: Prithviraj Chauhan Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

