Shah Rukh Khan clarifies rumours around his next film

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Anand L Rai’s Zero. The actor played the role of a vertically challenged man for the first time. The film also starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead. However, the film failed to perform as Shah Rukh Khan had expected. It has been eight months since the release of the film and the Raees actor has not announced his next film.

It is probably the first time in years Shah Rukh Khan has taken such a big break from acting in films. Post the release of Zero, Shah Rukh Khan was supposed to shoot of Saare Jahaan Se Accha, a biopic on Rakesh Sharma but he backed out of it.

However, the speculations around his next film fail to die down. In a recent interview, the actor denied all the rumours surrounding his next film. Shah Rukh Khan confirmed that he has not signed any film. The actor-producer said that he has been hearing a lot of stories about not only himself but also for his production house as well. He said that the number of films speculated around him are more than the films he has actually done. He said that he has not given a thought about his next film.

Currently, the actor is in Melbourne attending the Indian Film Festival Melbourne. He won the award for Excellence in Cinema at the event. He also received an honorary doctorate degree from Melbourne-based La Trobe University for his contributions and efforts towards underprivileged children and women’s empowerment through Meer Foundation.

