Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Crucial track in Kajol's The Trial inspired by Sushant Singh Rajput – Rhea Chakraborty – Arnab Goswami episode

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Crucial track in Kajol’s The Trial inspired by Sushant Singh Rajput – Rhea Chakraborty – Arnab Goswami episode

By Fenil Seta -

3 years ago, while India was grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic on one hand, the media and several netizens, on the other hand, were also focusing on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. After a point, it became a media spectacle as Rhea Chakraborty was painted as the villain. She was held responsible for the death of the actor, and several wild allegations were made, most of which had no solid grounds. A crucial track in the latest web show, The Trial, which was released today on Disney+ Hotstar, deals with this unforgettable episode.

Starring Kajol in the lead, The Trial is about a mother struggling to keep her family afloat after her husband is caught in a bribery and sex scandal. She is compelled to join a law firm to make ends meet. In every episode, Noyonika Sengupta (Kajol) is shown fighting a different case. One such case that is quite memorable is that of the death of the cricketer Mohit Singh, under mysterious circumstances. His girlfriend Juhi Bhatia is arrested for abetment of suicide. Though the deceased is shown as a sportsman, it is clear that the Sushant Singh Rajput case served as an inspiration to the makers.

The 2020 case is also memorable after popular news anchor Arnab Goswami put several theories in front of the public and tried his best to convince his viewers that Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered by Rhea Chakraborty. A character modelled on him, Daksh Rathod (Atul Kumar), also does the same with Juhi. While Arnab runs Republic Network, Daksh Rathod is shown to be working in a news channel called SNP News.

Interestingly, Juhi Bhatia in The Trial is played by Manasvi Mamgai. She was last seen in Action Jackson (2014), coincidentally opposite Kajol’s husband Ajay Devgn. Her song ‘Gangster Baby’ had become somewhat popular at the time of the release of the Prabhudheva-directorial.

Also Read: Web Series Review: The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha

