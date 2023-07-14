Director-producer Hansal Mehta has taken to Twitter to express his anger at the authorities for failing to provide clean drinking water to the city's residents. Mehta, who fell ill with a stomach infection earlier this week, suspects that the contaminated water was the cause of his illness. He said that he spoke to his family doctor, who told him that he is seeing at least 10 patients with similar symptoms every day. Some of these patients have even required hospitalisation.

In a tweet, Mehta criticised the authorities for their "shameful" handling of the situation. He said that it is "ridiculous" that a city like Mumbai, which is the financial capital of the country, cannot provide its residents with basic clean drinking water.

Mehta also pointed to the other problems that Mumbai is facing, such as the abysmal roads, the crippling traffic, and the lack of readiness for flooding. He said that the authorities are only interested in "power and filling their own coffers."

I developed a terrible stomach infection this morning. It hit me before I’d even eaten. Spoke to my family doctor and he said that he is seeing at least 10 patients with similar symptoms everyday and some have been hospitalised. The infections seem to be from a bug originating in… — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 13, 2023

Mehta's tweets have been met with a wave of support from Twitter users, who have also expressed their anger at the authorities. Many users have shared their own experiences of falling ill after drinking contaminated water.

In other news, Hansal Mehta's upcoming film, reportedly titled The Buckingham Murders, is set to be released later this year. The film stars Kareena Kapoor and has been shot in the UK.

