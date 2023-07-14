To now be associated with Crunchyroll, he is fulfilling the dream of the child in him!

Anime has taken the Indian market by storm, garnering legions of fans and loyalists. As Crunchyroll continues to strengthen its fanbase and invest in content rights and anime library expansion in India, one major fan is joining the Crunchyroll family. Rahul Purini, President of Crunchyroll, today announced youth icon Tiger Shroff will be partnering with Crunchyroll to celebrate anime in India. This strategic alliance marks a significant milestone for the brand, aimed at establishing a deeper and more authentic connection with the young and engaged anime community in the country.

Tiger Shroff and Crunchyroll announce partnership to promote art of anime in India

Partnering with Shroff, who has a wide mass appeal, will further elevate and evangelize the Crunchyroll anime brand, reaching fans across the region – from metropolitan cities to smaller villages and in-between. Tiger’s strong affinity towards anime and his love for fitness and action make him the perfect choice considering the platform’s wide assortment of action-packed anime titles.

With this collaboration, Crunchyroll creates a bridge between diverse audiences and cultures, fostering a sense of community and shared experience. “We are excited to welcome Tiger Shroff to the Crunchyroll family,” said Purini. “As deeply passionate fans, we all have a shared love and respect for anime – its characters, artistry, storylines, and the profound connections it makes with audiences around the world. We are excited to partner with him to share these powerful stories and promote the anime experience with millions more across India and beyond as we make Crunchyroll the ultimate home for anime fans.”

“Crunchyroll has cultivated and nurtured the growth of anime globally. Being an anime fan myself, I am honoured to work with Crunchyroll to grow the anime community in India,” noted Shroff. “Their mission to help everyone belong is something that I personally value. Anime has the power to inspire, educate, and entertain, and together with Crunchyroll, I look forward to bringing the fandom closer to this vast and captivating world of possibilities and bolstering the anime culture in the country further.”

Known to be someone who owns the action genre, someone who changed the game and proved that there’s absolutely no one who can do what he is capable of, this actor needs no introduction. With fabulous performances, risky stunts, incredible dancing skills, and heartwarming singing skills, Tiger Shroff puts his all into anything that he does, that’s his discipline. With the ever-growing craze for anime, a fact lesser known by people is that he was a fan of it even before he sprouted as an actor. To now be associated with Crunchyroll, he is fulfilling the dream of the child in him!

