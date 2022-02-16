After around six years since the last Star Trek movie, the franchise makers finally bring back the venerable sci-fi franchise starring Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto with its original star cast likely to reprise their respective roles.

As reported by Variety, Paramount Pictures is planning to enter negotiations for Star Trek stars Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban, John Cho and Simon Pegg to return to the Enterprise for their fourth tour of duty in the sci-fi action franchise. The announcement was made by franchise director J.J. Abrams during the Paramount Investors Day Presentation on February 15.

“We are thrilled to say that we are hard at work on a new ‘Star Trek’ film that will be shooting by the end of the year that will be featuring our original cast and some new characters that I think are going to be really fun and exciting and help take ‘Star Trek’ into areas that you’ve just never seen before,” J.J. Abrams said.

“We’re thrilled about this film, we have a bunch of other stories that we’re talking about that we think will be really exciting, so can’t wait for you to see what we’re cooking up. But until then, live long and prosper,” he added.

The upcoming film will be helmed by Matt Shankman (WandaVision) who is also set to produce with J.J. Abrams via Bad Robot. He takes over from Justin Lin, who directed 2016's Star Trek Beyond. Abrams is serving as the producer on the new as yet untitled movie.

The screenplay is penned by Josh Friedman (Avatar 2) and Cameron Squires (WandaVision) based on an earlier draft by Lindsey Beer (Sierra Burgess Is a Loser) and Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel).

Previously in 2018, Paramount was close to bringing back this cast with S.J. Clarkson signed up to direct a sequel that would have reunited Chris Pine’s Kirk with his late father, played by Chris Hemsworth, reprising his performance from the 2009’s Star Trek. However, the “film never materialized, however, after Paramount reportedly couldn’t close a deal with Pine and Hemsworth.”

Star Trek, which is one of the studio's biggest franchises, first came in 2009’s Star Trek, directed by J.J. Abrams with the six franchise stars in their respective iconic roles as Kirk, Spock, Uhura, Bones, Sulu and Scotty. The actors returned in two sequels, 2013’s Star Trek Into Darkness, also directed by J.J. Abrams, and 2016’s Star Trek Beyond, helmed by Justin Lin.

