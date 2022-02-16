comscore

BTS’ Permission To Dance on Stage concerts to be held in Seoul in-person and online in March 2022, check out the dates

Bollywood News
By - Monica Yadav

Pop icons BTS are returning with ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - SEOUL' on March 10, 12, and 13. The concert will take place at the Seoul Olympic Stadium in person in front of a live audience and will be streamed online.

BTS' Permission To Dance on Stage concerts to be held in Seoul in-person and online in March 2022, check out the dates

‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - SEOUL’ marks the band’s first concert with a live audience in Korea in approximately in two and a half years since BTS WORLD TOUR ‘LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF’ [THE FINAL] held at the same venue in October 2019.

The online live stream is available on March 10 and 13. The concert on March 12 will be broadcasted in cinemas worldwide through the ‘Live Viewing’ event.

ALSO READ: BTS' V tests positive for COVID-19 and in-home quarantine; other members test negative

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

