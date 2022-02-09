Hollywood actor Chris Pine’s directorial debut Poolman, which the Star Trek actor will star in alongside Oscar nominees Annette Being and Danny DeVito, is set to be sold by Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios.

According to Deadline, in the movie, Chris Pine will play Darren Barrenman, a hapless dreamer and would-be philosopher who spends his days looking after the pool of the Tahitian Tiki apartment block in sunny Los Angeles and crashing city council meetings with his neighbors Jack and Diane (DeVito, Bening). When Barrenman uncovers the greatest water heist in LA history since Chinatown he makes uneasy alliances with a beautiful and connected femme fatale while following every lead he can with corrupt city officials, burned out Hollywood types, and mysterious benefactors – all in the name of protecting his precious Los Angeles. Expect some fun cameos and supporting cast to be added.

The mystery-comedy will be produced by Pine, Stacey Sher, who previously worked on Django Unchained for Shiny Penny Productions, along with Patty Jenkins from Wonder Woman and Ian Gotler.

Chris Pine has co-scripted with Gotler who is a partner at the Hell Or High Water actor’s production banner Barry Linen Motion Pictures. Executive producers include Stuart Ford and Linda McDonough. The project, which is being pitched as “Big Lebowski meets LA film noir with a healthy splash of La La Land”, becomes one of the hottest projects at the virtual EFM.

Pine, Jenkins, Sher and AGC’s Ford are due to give a presentation to buyers this week. CAA Media Finance is co-repping domestic with AGC, which is financing. The movie reunites Pine with his Wonder Woman director Jenkins. Also upcoming for the Star Trek lead are movies The Contractor, Violence Of Action, Don’t Worry Darling and Dungeons And Dragons.

The team is aiming for a June 2022 start in Los Angeles.

