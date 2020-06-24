Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan has been admitted to a hospital after she complained that she was having trouble breathing. As per the latest reports, the 71-year old choreographer was immediately taken to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra on June 21.

Since there are also concerns about COVID-19, the mandatory test was done following the protocol. The results came out negative. As per the latest update, Saroj Khan is currently recovering and doing well. She will most probably be discharged from the hospital in a day or two.

With a career span of over forty years, she has choreographed more than 2000 songs. She is a three-time National Award winner for the songs – ‘Dola Re Dola’ from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, ‘Ek Do Teen’ from Tezaab and ‘Ye Ishq Haaye’ from Jab We Met. She last choreographed for ‘Tabaah Hogaye’, featuring Madhuri Dixit in 2019 film, Kalank.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

