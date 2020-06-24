Bollywood Hungama

Ajay Devgn starrer Golmaal Again gets a re-release in New Zealand post COVID-19

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Coronavirus outbreak had brought a halt to the most basic activities around the globe. From the theatres shutting down to the fear of stepping out in public, people have been asked to cooperate with the guidelines put forth by their respective governments. After staying under the lockdown for almost 100 days, things have started to go back to normal, albeit slowly. New Zealand is also one of the first countries to flatten the Coronavirus curve effectively and they are all set to open up theatres again.

Ajay Devgn and Parineeti Chopra starrer Golmaal Again gets a re-release in New Zealand post COVID-19

The best part about this is that Ajay Devgn and Parineeti Chopra starrer Golmaal Again becomes the first Indian film to get a re-release in New Zealand. Rohit Shetty took to his Instagram to share the big news with his fans and clearly, all of them are elated. He captioned the picture as, “New Zealand decides to re-release Golmaal Again in theatres making it the First Hindi Film to get a relaunch post covid. New Zealand is now covid free and is opening its theatres on 25th June with Golmaal Again. As it is rightly said - ‘’THE SHOW MUST GO ON...’’”

Take a look at it.

Ajay Devgn fans get another reason to rejoice!

Also Read: Mahima Chaudhary recalls the horrific accident during the shoot of Ajay Devgn and Kajol starrer Dil Kya Kare

More Pages: Golmaal Again Box Office Collection , Golmaal Again Movie Review

