Kartik Aaryan is a vegetarian and loves animals like no one else. The actor took to his social media to express his dismay over a festival that brings cruelty towards dog. Kartik shared a picture which he had shot for an animal-welfare organization and his caption reads, "Har saal dil todte hain yeh Yulin Festival waale ???? #StopYulin #YulinKMKB."

The actor is one of the first Indian celebrities to raise his voice against this festival that happens annually in Yulin, China. Every year innumerable four-legged pets are slaughtered as a part of the festival. This festival is seen as a cruelty tradition worldwide and some even term it as inhumane as its fatal for dogs.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be next starring Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.