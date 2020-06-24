Bollywood Hungama

Kartik Aaryan is left heartbroken as the cruel dog meat festival begins in Yulin, China

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kartik Aaryan is a vegetarian and loves animals like no one else. The actor took to his social media to express his dismay over a festival that brings cruelty towards dog. Kartik shared a picture which he had shot for an animal-welfare organization and his caption reads, "Har saal dil todte hain yeh Yulin Festival waale ???? #StopYulin #YulinKMKB."

The actor is one of the first Indian celebrities to raise his voice against this festival that happens annually in Yulin, China. Every year innumerable four-legged pets are slaughtered as a part of the festival. This festival is seen as a cruelty tradition worldwide and some even term it as inhumane as its fatal for dogs.

 

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be next starring Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan takes up hilarious Gulabo Sitabo challenge, Arjun Kapoor says ‘mummy is on a roll’

