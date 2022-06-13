comscore

Chiranjeevi comes on board to do voiceover for Telugu version of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra trailer

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and director Ayan Mukerji will be unveiling the much-awaited trailer of magnum opus Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva on June 15. Ahead of the trailer release, the makers have been unveiling character posters of the actors creating a lot of buzz around the upcoming fantasy sci-fi drama. With India's Biggest Creative forces coming together, now megastar Chiranjeevi has come on board to give his legendary voice to the Telugu version of Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva trailer!

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, the magnum opus will release theatrically on 9th September 2022 across 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

The film is presented by S. S. Rajamouli in all 4 South languages - Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

