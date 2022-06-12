Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and director Ayan Mukerji will be unveiling the much-awaited trailer of magnum opus Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva on June 15. Ahead of the trailer release, the makers have been unveiling character posters of the actors creating a lot of buzz around the upcoming fantasy sci-fi drama. Now, it has been learnt that megastar Chiranjeevi has come on board and will have a special association with the film.

It is known that Dharma Productions' is marketing Brahmastra as a pan-India project with the film set to release in multiple languages. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is presenting the film in four languages. As per a report in a tabloid, the makers have now brought Chiranjeevi on board and they will soon make an announcement about his association. Ayan Mukerji recently flew to Hyderabad to have a meeting with the megastar and finalize the details.

Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures, the magnum opus will release theatrically on September 9, 2022, across 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

The film is presented by SS Rajamouli in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

