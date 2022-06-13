Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films are all set for a gritty thrilled titled Sector 36 and it is expected to star Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal in lead roles. It seems the filmmaker is keen on producing a crime thriller and he announced that it by sharing a motion poster on social media. He took to Instagram to share this poster which starts with a series of faceless posters of missing people as a cockroach moves forward in the said poster.

Dinesh Vijan’s Sector 36 starring Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal goes on floor

Speaking about the usage of cockroach on the poster, a source close to the development revealed, “The announcement video uses analogy of a cockroach to build a sense of curiosity. It basically means that a roach decides to stand up against the system. As we discover what happens to the roach in the end, one is truly intrigued with the suspense surrounding this film!” The source went on to add, “When it comes to blending strong content with quality entertainment, Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films has always been ahead of the curve, and if news of their upcoming project is anything to go by, the production house has an ace up its sleeve again!”

Here’s the post shared by the makers of Badlapur, Stree and Mimi to announce Sector 36 on Instagram. The makers also posted this on their Twitter handle.

Helmed by Talvar writer Aditya Nimbalkar, written by Bodhayan Roychaudhury, the film is a dark crime-thriller. While details of the roles that Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal are playing are currently kept under wraps, the film has gone on floors on June 13, 2022.

