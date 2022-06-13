Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: No Way Home, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, will be returning to cinemas again with an extra, never-seen-before footage on September 2.

Spider-Man: No Way Home returns to big screen with extended footage in September 2022

Entitled as Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version, the effort is reportedly a part of a celebration of the 60th anniversary of the web-slinging hero. Sony broke the news in a video posted on social media which featured Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Toby Maguire all playfully claiming to be the web-slinging superhero, concluding with a clip from the film where Tom Holland says “we should do this again” and Tobey Maguire replies “you got it.”

“You wanted more Spidey and you got it!” read a message posted on the official Twitter account of No Way Home’s on Friday. “#SpiderManNoWayHome: The More Fun Stuff Version swings into movie theaters in the US and Canada September 2! More countries to be announced soon!”

You wanted more Spidey and you got it! ???????????? #SpiderManNoWayHome: The More Fun Stuff Version swings into movie theaters in the US and Canada September 2! More countries to be announced soon! pic.twitter.com/4Ux3AwdpfO — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) June 11, 2022

Directed by Jon Watts, the MCU film boasts a star cast of Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina and Benedict Wong. The film proved to be a massive blockbuster for MCU and went on to earn the sixth-highest-grossing title worldwide, thanks to the phenomenal cameos from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe and beyond.

Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version is set to open in theaters on September 2.

Also Read: Spider-Man: No Way Home Blu-Ray edition to have 100 minutes of bonus content; includes deleted scenes of three Spideys and Matt Murdock

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.