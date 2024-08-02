The much talked and bout John Abraham – Sharvari Wagh starrer Vedaa will finally be hitting screens this Independence Day on August 15. The film which ran into issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), finally received clearance to release. While Vedaa will see the light of day, the Diljit Dosanjh starrer Punjab 95 produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP continues to find itself mired in a quagmire at the CBFC awaiting certification.

CBFC’s Red Tape: After Vedaa clearance, Dev Patel’s Monkey Man and Diljit Dosanjh’s Punjab 95 release still in limbo

Surprisingly, the film, Punjab 95 that was submitted for certification months ago was initially recommended a whopping 85 cuts, following, which it was to receive clearance to release. However, despite the makers agreeing to the said recommendations, the CBFC found the film's sensitive subject matter questionable and doubted its suitability for release. It was reported that citing the then political scenario with general elections happening across the nation, the certification of the film was put on hold by the CBFC.

On the other hand, though, the Honey Trehan directorial premiered at TIFF earlier this year, but back home the release of Punjab 95 has seeming come to a halt. This non-committal to clear the film with objectionable reason raises a pressing question: why are other producers not speaking out against the CBFC's alleged harassment? In fact, besides RSVP's Punjab 95, Dev Patel's Monkey Man is yet another example of a film awaiting certification from the CBFC. Commenting on the same an inside source from the production studio reveals, "Dev Patel's Monkey Man has faced significant delays in obtaining certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), till the time being released overseas and potentially it may premier on OTT platforms as well but may not get censor certificate in India. Similarly, RSVP's Punjab 95, starring Diljit Dosanjh, has been stuck in limbo at the CBFC for over a year, with the filmmakers having made suggested changes, yet still awaiting clearance. This prolonged process is proving to be a frustrating ordeal for the filmmakers. We all saw how tough it was for Vedaa producers to get the clearance."

While the question remains, whether the CBFC will reconsider its stance and facilitate a smoother release process for these films? Sources state that Smita Vats Sharma, the CEO of the CBFC has apparently resigned from her post, whether her resignation was a direct result of the CBFC’s stringent policies on certifying film or something else. Opting to not comment on the matter, Sharma stated, “It isn’t like the CBFC is not being proactive, but since the matter is currently under subjudice, and since I have resigned, I would not like to comment on the same.”

