The actress has also shot for a brand commercial where she is seen promoting the special bond with siblings.

FASHOR, a contemporary ethnic fashion brand, announces their association with Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan as their first ever brand ambassador. Through this collaboration, FASHOR is elated to redefine the standards of ethnic wear, positioning itself as the epitome of aspirational Indian fashion for the women of today. Sara Ali Khan's vibrant personality and elegant style perfectly align with the brand’s ethos which celebrates the spirit of the contemporary Indian women.

Sara Ali Khan turns first ever brand ambassador for FASHOR for their beautiful Rakhi campaign

The actress’ relatable and vivacious on-screen persona has resonated with audiences across India, making her the ideal face to represent the brand, reveals their statement. "We are ecstatic to have Sara Ali Khan join the FASHOR family," said co-founder Priyanka Kankaria. "Sara embodies the FASHOR woman - someone who is deeply rooted in Indian culture but also progressive. She appreciates high fashion and quality, but also values comfort and practicality. We look forward to working with Sara and are confident that she will help us become one of India's most loved fashion brands," she added

"FASHOR's stylish and high-quality ethnic wear has always resonated with me," said Sara Ali Khan. "I love how they blend modern silhouettes and prints with traditional Indian craftsmanship to create looks that are perfect for any occasion. I'm excited to represent a brand that empowers women to express their ethnicity in new and creative ways."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)



FASHOR's brand film with Sara is dedicated towards the emotion of being DilSe Indian and celebrates the spirit of being unapologetically Indian. The Rakhi film shows Sara talking about the special bond between her & her brother, while looking dazzling in the purple outfit from FASHOR's Rakhi collection. The film not only showcases the beauty of ethnic fashion, but also shows how we are all truly Indian by heart and soul.

Apart from this, the brand also asserted that Sara Ali Khan will be a part of multiple campaigns for FASHOR over the year.

Also Read: Orry opens up about flirting with an aunty at a bar; also says “Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan are the loudest in a party; Navya Naveli Nanda is the quietest”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.