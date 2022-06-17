Following the announcement of the hiatus on group activities, there were a lot of misunderstandings about South Korean juggernaut BTS. The group members along with HYBE have clarified that the group ain't going anywhere and will focus on individual activities for now including dropping solo work and collaborations. Kicking off the solo activities is youngest member Jungkook who is set to collaborate with Charlie Puth.

BTS’ Jungkook to feature on Charlie Puth’s song ‘Left and Right’; see snippet from upcoming collaboration dropping on June 24

On June 16 local time, Charlie Puth took to social media to share a video announcing that his upcoming single 'Left and Right' will feature BTS' Jungkook. In the video, the duo sings several parts of the song giving a glimpse to the fans. Charlie Puth then declares, “This is going to be crazy.” The American singer also teased, “If we get 500,000 pre-saves, I’ll drop it on June 24.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlie Puth (@charlieputh)

The two singers previously collaborated for a special stage performance in 2018 at the MBC Plus X Genie Music Awards in Korea. They performed 'We Don't Talk Anymore'.

BTS plan to begin the 10th year as a group by releasing solo work and collaborations with several artists. SUGA kicked off this year with his collaboration with PSY on 'That That'. With the official announcement, J-Hope will begin solo activities with a potential new album and his performance at Lollapalooza in July. Following this, BTS' V will be seen in a variety show with his actor and music friends - a spin-off of In The SOOP. RM, Jin, SUGA, Jimin, and Jungkook also plan to release solo work as well.

BTS released their new anthology album Proof today. The official music video of the lead single “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” is also available now. Proof comes 11 months after their latest single CD Butter. The three-CD album introduces three new tracks, one on each CD: “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”, “Run BTS” and “For Youth.” The album comprises 48 tracks in total, from the greatest hit songs, solo/sub-unit tracks selected by each member, and unreleased tracks to special tracks.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.