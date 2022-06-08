South Korean juggernaut BTS member j-hope and TOMORROW X TOGETHER will be heading to Chicago to perform at this year’s Lollapalooza, one of the premiere music destinations for music fans in the United States and abroad.

BTS’ J-Hope becomes first South Korean artist to headline Lollapalooza 2022; TXT to make festival debut

j-hope, member of BTS, will headline Lollapalooza 2022 with a spectacular festival-closing performance on the main stage Sunday, July 31. His performance will make history, cementing him as the first South Korean artist to ever headline a main stage at a major U.S. music festival. He commented, "This is going to be my first performance at @lollapalooza It's a thrilling new challenge that I think will become a really memorable chapter in my musical history! I'm gonna give you guys a great show. Get ready to get crazyyyyyy!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jhope (@uarmyhope)

TOMORROW X TOGETHER will also perform on Saturday, July 30 at this year’s festival, marking their U.S. festival debut with a highly anticipated performance.

Lollapalooza remains a powerhouse festival brand across the world by delivering highly anticipated and diverse multi-genre lineups, while continuing to produce extraordinary musical moments over its 30-year history.

ALSO READ: BTS reveal they had plans of coming to Mumbai as a part of their Map of The Soul tour in 2020

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.