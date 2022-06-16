Years ago, Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, and Fardeen Khan created a laughter riot with their performances in No Entry. Now, after 17 years, a sequel is being planned with the three of them returning to the franchise. Director Anees Bazmee, who is recently riding high on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, revealed details about this upcoming comedy. In an exclusive interview to Bollywood Hungama, the director went on to add that they are contemplating on kicking off No Entry 2 aka No Entry Mein Entry from December or January.

Speaking about No Entry sequel exclusively to Bollywood Hungama, Anees Bazmee added, “Haali mein meri mulakaat jab Salman Bhai se hui, tabhi unhone kahan ki Anil bhai film shuru kardete hain December – January mein. Inshallah. Aisa bol rahein hai and he is very serious about it. He loved the story and again unhone bola ki ek baar suna do aur maine sunayi. And I hope shoot jald hi shuru ho jayegi.” (Recently when I met Salman Khan, at that time he asked Anil Kapoor if we can start the shoot by December or January. Inshallah! They were discussing about it and were also quite serious about it. He loved the story and he asked me to recite it once again and I obviously obliged. Hopefully, the shoot will start very soon.)

When asked about the release date, Anees maintained that as of now the film is still in its initial stages. He added, “Abhi kuch discuss nahi hua hai. Abhi milunga toh zarur poochunga ki kitne mahine mein banana hai, kya karna hai. There are a lot of other people involved too.” (We haven’t discussed about it. When I meet them, I will definitely ask about how much time we require to shoot and other requirements. There are a lot of other people involved too.)

As of now, many details of No Entry sequel is being kept under wraps. If reports are anything to go by, the makers will soon also be announcing the rest of the star cast and other details of the film.

