Hrithik Roshan’s maternal grandmother Padma Rani Omprakash, wife of filmmaker J Om Prakash and mother of Pinkie Roshan, has passed away. She died on Friday morning at 3am due to age-related issues at age 91.
Hrithik Roshan’s grandmother Padma Rani Omprakash passes away at 91
Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan confirmed the news to Hindustan Times, saying, “Unfortunately the news is true. Om Shanti." Reportedly, Hrithik's maternal grandmother was staying with the Roshan family for couple of years and was bed ridden. Pinkie Roshan would often share photos with her mother.
View this post on Instagram
Bollywood Hungama sends condolence to the family.
ALSO READ: After wrapping up Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan shaves his beard; flaunts his new look
BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES
Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.