comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 28.12.2021 | 11:37 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
83 Pushpa Atrangi Re Jersey RRR Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
follow us on

BTS, ENHYPEN, aespa, The Boyz and more to perform at 36th Golden Disc Awards; see lineup of performers

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

The first set of performers for the 36th Golden Disc Awards have been announced. On December 28, the Golden Disc Awards announced that BTS, aespa, ENHYPEN, THE BOYZ, Brave Girls, Lee Mujin, Lim Young Woong, and Jeon Somi as a part of the lineup for the event.

BTS, ENHYPEN, aespa, The Boyz and more to perform at 36th Golden Disc Awards; see lineup of performers

Although BTS is currently on their extended period of rest following their BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LA concert in the United States and can’t attend the event, they’ll be revealing exclusive footage from their Los Angeles concert for the first time on TV.

Besides being nominated for Rookie Artist of the Year, South Korean female group aespa is also currently nominated for a Bonsang (Main Award) in both Digital Song and Album divisions.

ENHYPEN, who won the rookie award last year, is nominated for a Bonsang in the Album division for DIMENSION: DILEMMA, which is the group’s first million-seller album.

THE BOYZ is also a nominee in the Album division with THRILL-ING. After the massive success of Rollin'and Chi Mat Ba Ram, Brave Girls will be making their first attendance at the Golden Disc Awards.

Lee Mujin will also be joining the lineup for the first time after his song ‘Traffic Light’ received much love on music charts.

Furthermore, Lim Young Woong is preparing another new special stage following his performance last year, and Jeon Somi will also be performing at the ceremony. Her single ‘Dumb Dumb’ is nominated for a Bonsang in the Digital Song division.

The 36th Golden Disc Awards will be held on January 8 at 3 p.m. KST. Lee SeungGi, Lee Da Hee, and Sung Si Kyung have been confirmed to host the show.

Also Read: BTS’ Jungkook and Yumi’s Cells actress Lee Yoo Bi’s agencies deny dating rumours; Big Hit Music to take legal action

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Nikhil Dwivedi to produce Rajesh Khanna…

83 likely to run into losses in crores,…

SHOCKING: 83’s shows discontinued in smaller…

Jean-Marc Vallée, director of Dallas Buyers…

Prernaa V Arora and TIPS collaborate for the…

BTS’ Jungkook and Yumi’s Cells actress Lee…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification