The agencies of BTS’ Jungkook and South Korean actress Lee Yoo Bi have denied reports that say that the two are in a relationship. The rumours began to take over the internet in the past few days and the agencies were quick to put a halt to the speculations.

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, Lee Yoo Bi’s agency Y-Bloom Entertainment commented, “That’s a groundless [rumor]. Lee Yoo Bi and Jungkook’s dating news make no sense. They’ve never met, and they don’t know each other. Among the BTS members, Lee Yoo Bi knew Suga, but that was a long time ago. We don’t even know if they’re in touch right now.”

On the same day, Jungkook’s label BigHit Music stated that it is not true that Jungkook is dating Lee Yoo Bi. The agency is taking regular legal action against malicious posts and false information related to BTS.

Recently, one YouTuber, who posts content about K-pop stars, uploaded a video that claimed the two stars were dating. According to the video, Lee Yoo Bi is a fan of Jungkook, and she engaged in “lovestagram” by posting purple hearts on her Instagram account.

Also, it was pointed out that Jungkook’s older brother and Lee Yoo Bi’s younger sister are following each other on social media. In addition, the YouTuber shared that the two stars wore matching clothes and bracelets and that Jungkook fits Lee Yoo Bi’s description of her ideal type, which is a “manly man with pretty eyes.”

On the work front, Yoo Bi was last seen as Ruby in Kim Go Eun and Ahn Bo Hyun starrer drama Yumi’s Cells. Meanwhile, BTS’ ‘Butter’ earned a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards which will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on January 31, 2022.

