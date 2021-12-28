American rapper-record producer Kanye West has purchased a California-based home right across the street from his estranged wife Kim Kardashian West, in hopes of staying close to his family.

According to People tabloid, the 44-year-old rapper purchased the home for a whopping $4.5 million, putting down more than $400,000 for the house that initially was listed for $4,079,000. Built in 1955, a "teardown," the deal was made solely to be in close proximity to Kardashian West, 41, and their children.

The reports stated that the house will be family-friendly as he wants to be able to have the kids over as much as possible. Living only in Malibu was making visits trickier for Kanye.

The rapper and the SKIMS founder share daughter North, 8, son Saint, 6, daughter Chicago, 3½, and son Psalm, 2½. Kardashian West filed for divorce from West in February after nearly seven years of marriage. The duo began dating in 2012 and got married in 2014.

Kanye West has been vocal about wanting a second chance with Kardashian West, who has been linked to Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson since they were photographed holding hands at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California in October.

Earlier this month while performing at the Free Larry Hoover concert in Los Angeles, Kanye West dedicated his song Runaway to Kardashian West. After singing the lyrics, "I need you to run right back to me, baby," he added, "more specifically, Kimberly."

He gave a similar speech at the Los Angeles Mission's Annual Thanksgiving event in November, saying, "When God brings Kimye together, there's going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced to see that they can overcome the work of the separation" and adding that, while he planned to move to be closer to his kids, he ultimately "needs to be back home."

