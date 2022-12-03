Fawad Khan has an insane fan following not just for his dashing looks but also for his supreme acting talent. His following in India increased considerably after the release of his debut Bollywood film Khoobsurat (2014). His performance in Kapoor & Sons (2016) also added to his popularity. Recently, his Pakistani film The Legend Of Maula Jatt was released and it has done a huge business, not just in the home market but also Overseas. The grand period entertainer was released on October 13, 2022, and it has crossed the Rs. 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office. It is the first film from Pakistan to achieve this feat.

BREAKING: Fawad Khan-starrer The Legend Of Maula Jatt expected to release in India on December 23; might CLASH with Ranveer Singh-starrer Cirkus

The Indian moviegoers have been eager to watch The Legend Of Maula Jatt but it hadn’t released here. But now, the fans might have a reason to cheer up. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The Legend Of Maula Jatt is expected to release in cinema halls in India on December 23. Zee Studios has backed the film and are working towards making sure it happens. A clearer picture will emerge in the next week as to whether the film will make it in cinemas, and whether it will release on December 23 or some other date.”

Interestingly, if The Legend Of Maula Jatt hits cinemas on December 23, it means that it will clash with Cirkus. The Ranveer Singh-starrer, directed by Rohit Shetty, also releases on the same day. An industry expert remarked, “Already, the clash for screens has begun between Cirkus and Avatar: The Way Of Water, which releases on December 16. Now that The Legend Of Maula Jatt might also jump into the fray, it’ll be interesting to see how things unfold.”

And that’s not all. A few days ago, it was reported that three Bengali films – Haami 2, Projapoti and Hatyapuri – are all set to release on December 23. All these films have a tremendous buzz. Meanwhile, in Assam, Rajneeti Part - 1, starring actor-singer Zubeen Garg, will release and pose tough competition to the other releases.

The Legend Of Maula Jatt is a remake of the 1979 cult Pakistani classic film Maula Jatt. It tells the story of a local folk hero named Maula Jatt and how he defeats his enemy, the leader of a brutal clan, Noori Natt. Besides Fawad Khan, it also stars Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humaima Malik and Mahira Khan.

The release of The Legend Of Maula Jatt in India is significant as there has been an unofficial ban on Pakistani films and actors after the Uri attack (2016). Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), which featured Fawad in a supporting role, faced a tough time in getting a peaceful release.

