Cirkus marks Blockbuster director-actor duo Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh's fourth collaboration together. The journey started with an ad for Ching's followed by Simmba, Sooryavanshi, and now the much-awaited Cirkus. Recently at the trailer launch of the film, which saw the entire cast in attendance, Ranveer was seen doing what he does best, entertain the masses. Besides this, the launch also feature the cast of Cirkus fielding an array of question from what to expect of the film, to what it was like working on the project.

Cirkus director Rohit Shetty cant stop praising Ranveer Singh, says, “His dedication is the reason he becomes a favourite of everyone he works with”

Well, at the same event, director Rohit Shetty was asked what makes Ranveer Singh the top choice for all filmmakers today. Responding to the same here is what the director had to say "His energy and dedication. He is very hardworking; once he gets into the character he only thinks about the film. I remember when we were doing Simmba, he was about to get married, so we had to wrap the film on time. We used to work 20 hours a day and his energy used to be the same as it was in the morning. In fact, I think he becomes more energetic in the evening. His dedication is the reason he becomes a favourite of everyone he works with."

Bringing a double dose of entertainment this Christmas, Pan-Indian Superstar Ranveer Singh is all set to treat his fans with his first-ever double role in the mad comedy Cirkus. The film releases in theatres on December 23, coinciding with Christmas Eve. Post this; Ranveer Singh also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by Karan Johar, and a host of big upcoming projects.

