Kimirica, the luxurious personal care brand that curates its products with the finest detail and care is thrilled to announce Bollywood celebrity Kiara Advani is the face of the brand. Their thoughtfully designed self-care experiences combine the goodness of nature with science-led innovation that will allow patrons to purchase the products that have captured the celebrity’s heart.

Kiara Advani roped in as brand ambassador for vegan personal care brand Kimirica

“A few months ago, I was traveling to Mumbai from Hyderabad after a shoot and I came across this beautiful-looking store at the airport that had amazing products,” says Kiara Advani. “The store was so inviting and I ended up picking up a gift for my mum as she loves bath products and beautifully scented candles. The best part was that everything was 100% vegan & cruelty-free. Soon after the brand reached out to me and having used the products, I was sure this is a brand to watch out for”.

Kimirica’s focus on creating not just products but luxurious experiences means there’s a story in every bottle. Each collection offers a sensory escape, and with such a wide variety of products and fragrances, there is something for everyone to enjoy. “I particularly adore the Love Story Collection. It smells amazing,” Kiara shared. The collection has been created with the utmost finesse and attention to detail in their state-of-the-art manufacturing plant like every other product Kimirica has to offer. Kimirica ensures all their products are 100% vegan, ethically sourced, and cruelty-free.

Founder Kimi Jain, said, “We are pleased to announce our partnership with Kiara Advani. I couldn’t think of a better face to promote our brand. The story of Kimirica, in a true sense, is a Love Story, and I am elated to see that Kiara loves the brand as much as we do. Kimirica is redefining luxury and we are passionate to spread joy through natural, sustainable, luxurious experiences. Our partnership with Kiara aims to create awareness around how self-care is a way to shower yourself with love - something we could all do a little more of.”

Back on the work front, Kiara Advani was recently seen in the film JugJugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Singh. Going ahead the actress will be seen in the Vicky Kaushal – Bhumi Pednekar starrer Govinda Naam Mera followed by the Ram Charan starrer RC15, and the Kartik Aaryan starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha.

