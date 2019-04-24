BREAKING: Farhad Samji written Akshay Kumar starrer Kanchana remake titled Laaxmi Bomb

Just last week, Farhad Samji who is currently directing Housefull 4 had confirmed that the Akshay Kumar starrer that he was writing which was the Kanchana remake had been tentatively titled Laaxmi. Well, now we hear that the makers of the film have finally locked the title for the remake. If what we hear is true, then apparently the film has been titled Laaxmi Bomb.

In fact, confirming this new development we came across this image of the clap board from the film that clearly displays the title of the Kanchana remake as Laaxmi Bomb. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, the film is being produced by Cape of Good Films, Tusshar Entertainment House and Shabinaa Entertainment. Interestingly, while Raghava Lawrence both directed and starred in the Muni series of which Kanchana is a part, he will apparently be only behind the camera in the Hindi remake. While an official announcement about the title and cast details of the film are awaited, we hear that Laaxmi Bomb went on floors a couple of days back.

As for the film itself, the Kanchana remake or Laaxmi Bomb follows the story of a ghost seeking vengeance for being wronged and haunts everyone who is staying in the house. The original set of Muni and Kanchana films was directed by Raghava Lawrence who also played the lead in the film. There were reports earlier stating that the film will see Akshay in the role of a ghost but the details are currently kept under wraps. There were also speculations about Kiara Advani playing the leading lady along with Madhavan playing an integral role in the film but there has been no update on that front.

