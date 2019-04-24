You Go Girl: Bhumi Pednekar is floored by Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak transformation

Deepika Padukone and Bhumi Pednekar have something in common. Both these actresses have pushed the envelope in their respective films Chhapaak and Saand Ki Aankh by transforming themselves entirely for their roles on screen with the help of prosthetics. While Deepika plays a real-life acid attack survivor, Bhumi plays the role of the world’s oldest sharpshooter. Both these ladies have used prosthetics and endured long-hours of make-up, to turn themselves unrecognisable on screen. Their commitment for their films has been lauded by audiences as both their looks went viral. Bhumi is all praise for Deepika who is bringing focus to a hugely relevant and a burning social issue by picking Chhapaak as her next big project.

“I saw the first look for Chhapaak and it was brilliant. Seeing Deepika transform and become unrecognizable and so true to that part she was playing was amazing. Her transformation stopped the press. I’m really proud to see the work that all we actresses are doing. It pushes me to do better work,” Bhumi tells us.

She adds, “It is a great time for women in the industry as from Saand Ki Aankh to Chhapaak, different unconventional subjects and issues are coming to the forefront and are being mounted on women. This effectively means people just want to see good cinema and all the talk of movies can’t be mounted on women because of business reasons is nothing but a patriarchal stereotype.”

Bhumi is thrilled with the love her first look got. She says, “It’s is absolutely overwhelming to see the love that Saand Ki Aankh is getting and it’s feels great that our look is being appreciated. As an actor, I have given my all for this film and after seeing all the positive reactions, the daily 3 hours of make-up has definitely been worth it.”

The acclaimed actress has always transformed herself on screen. No one can forget Bhumi putting on kilos for her debut hit Dum Laga Ke Haisha or her metamorphosis in the hugely appreciated Lust Stories and Son Chiriya. She says, “I enjoy transforming myself for my roles. It’s quite exciting for me, to see the way people react and how amazed they get with everything new you do. So, yes the transformation to become Chandro was necessary as it was important that I look real. I feel a lot of responsibility playing her on screen. Both Chandro dadi and Prakashi dadi are champions and are real-life fighters and I’m happy that the film is getting so much love.”

