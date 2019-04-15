Kanchana remake gets a working TITLE! Farhad Samji confirms these details about the Akshay Kumar starrer

By now, readers would be aware that Akshay Kumar will be taking ahead the new found success of the horror genre with Kanchana / Muni remake. The film which is expected to be based on the Muni franchise was announced a couple of months with Akshay as the lead cast and now recently we got another interesting update about it. Farhad Samji revealed in an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama that the film has a working title called Laxmi.
Farhad Samji, who is currently directing Housefull 4, recently had an interesting interview with Bollywood Hungama where he spoke about the wide range of projects he is currently working on. During the same, as he was speaking about writing Kanchana remake and he revealed, “I am writing for Akshay Kumar – for Kanchana remake. The working title is Laxmi for now. The shoot is going to start in the next 10 days.” After revealing these details, Farhad also spoke about how different a rapport he shares with Akshay since he has worked with the actor in almost eight films.
Akshay Kumar and Farhad Samji interestingly are also working together in Sooryavanshi which is directed by Rohit Shetty. The film was announced during the release of Simmba and it is expected to release during Eid 2020.