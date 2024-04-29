It seems she might be adding another project to her list – a drama co-produced by her rumoured beau, Rahul Mody.

Shraddha Kapoor is gearing up for a busy year! After a single release in 2023 with the romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, the actress has several exciting projects in the pipeline. In a recent fan interaction, Kapoor hinted at venturing into new genres, including a mythological adaptation and a time-travel film. Now, it seems she might be adding another project to her list – a drama co-produced by her rumoured beau, Rahul Mody.

According to a report in Mid-day, the details about the drama are under wraps. However, sources reveal that Kapoor has expressed interest in the central idea and is considering co-producing the film alongside Mody's production house. Mody, who co-wrote Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, has sparked dating rumours with Kapoor in recent times. A source revealed to the publication, “The talks are in the nascent stage, so it can’t be determined whether this will be her next project. But Shraddha has liked the central idea. She plans to co-produce it along with Rahul’s production house.”

Kapoor has Stree 2, the much-anticipated sequel to the 2018 horror-comedy Stree, lined up for release this year. The source further adds, “Stree 2 is one of the year’s most-awaited films. Going forward, Shraddha wants to carefully select her projects, choosing ones that evoke a similar kind of buzz. She also doesn’t want long gaps between her films.”

Rahul Mody’s foray into production alongside a potential collaboration with Shraddha Kapoor will surely pique the interest of fans.

