Imran Khan is set to make a grand return to Bollywood after a hiatus of nearly nine years. This comeback marks a special reunion, as Khan will be collaborating with his maternal uncle, Aamir Khan, who played a pivotal role in launching his career. The actor has reportedly signed a quirky comedy titled Happy Patel which will be helmed by Vir Das.

According to a report in Peeping Moon, the film will be produced by Aamir Khan Productions, signifying a full-circle moment for the actor. Aamir first introduced Imran to the silver screen as a child artist in the 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. Two decades later, in 2008, Aamir Khan Productions launched Imran as a leading man in the successful rom-com Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na.

The details about Happy Patel remain under wraps, but sources describe it as a laugh riot set in a unique yet familiar world. The film's tone is said to be reminiscent of Imran's earlier successful comedies, which often blended humour with relatable characters and heartwarming stories. The shooting of the film has already begun in Goa.

Adding another exciting layer to the project is the directorial debut of Vir Das. Khan and Das previously co-starred in the critically acclaimed 2011 black comedy Delhi Belly. While Das has experience of directing a web series (yet to be released), Happy Patel will be his first feature film directorial venture.

The cast boasts further star power. Mona Singh, known for working with Aamir Khan in 3 Idiots and Laal Singh Chaddha, will play a pivotal character. The identity of the female lead remains under wraps. Rumours are rife about a potential cameo by Aamir Khan himself, although this has not yet been confirmed.

Happy Patel replaces Khan's initially planned web series with Abbas Tyrewala. This espionage thriller for Disney+ Hotstar would have seen Khan portray an intelligence officer navigating the complexities of South Asian counter-intelligence. However, the project was shelved due to the merger between Reliance Industries and The Walt Disney Company.

