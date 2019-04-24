Shraddha Kapoor begins Mumbai schedule of Prabhas starrer Saaho in Karjat

Shraddha Kapoor has been running round the clock schedules for her multiple releases this year. After hopping sets and cities for Street Dancer 3D and Chhichhore, Shraddha Kapoor has now started the Mumbai schedule of the big-budget film Saaho co-starring Prabhas. This morning, Shraddha Kapoor took to her social media and posted a boomerang video captioning it, “Karjat Time! #Saaho”.

A few days back actress was seen spending time with her Saaho team in Mumbai. Shraddha Kapoor didn’t travel to the venue a day earlier as her pet dog Shyloh was not well. The actress preferred to stay back at home and took her pet dog to a vet as he was not keeping well and spend the whole day taking care of Shyloh. Shraddha also posted a picture with her pet saying, “Pets are always there to cheer us up. There are times when we need to cheer them up too ❤ photo by @siddhanthkapoor ????”

Saaho will witness the actress in an action-packed avatar where Shraddha will be essaying a cop, while Chhichhore tests her versatility with dual roles of a college student as well as a middle-aged woman.

Street Dancer 3D will showcase the actress in complete new dance avatar. She recently finished her London schedule and will be moving ahead with the next schedule shortly. She is playing diverse characters this year and has bagged four films in her kitty. With multiple releases this year, Shraddha also has an anticipated release with Baaghi 3.

