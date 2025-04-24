BREAKING: What to expect at WAVES Summit 2025 – Shah Rukh Khan to open up on his ‘outsider to ruler’ journey, Indian Cinema’s BIGGEST reunion featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Mithun Chakraborty, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, Akshay Kumar; Kareena Kapoor-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to make a RARE joint appearance

Last week, Bollywood Hungama reported that some of the biggest celebrities will be attending the first ever World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (aka WAVES Summit) which will be held in Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai between May 1-4, 2025. The organizers of the much-awaited summit have put up the schedule and it makes it clear the first edition of WAVES will be one of the biggest events of the year. In this article, Bollywood Hungama will inform readers on some of the most exciting panels of the summit.

May 1

The summit will begin with a bang with the panel 'Legends & Legacies: The Stories That Shaped India’s Soul'. It'll be moderated by Akshay Kumar and will feature Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Mithun Chakraborty, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal and Chiranjeevi! This will arguably be the most star-studded panel discussion ever.

Karan Johar will then moderate the 'The New Mainstream: Breaking Borders, Building Legends' session. It will be attended by S S Rajamouli, A R Rahman, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

This will be followed by the 'Multiple Industries: Best Practices' session. Moderated by Anupama Chopra, it will be graced by the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024) actors, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan will then come in front of the WAVES attendees. The fireside chat is named 'The Journey: From Outsider to Ruler' and will be moderated by Karan Johar.

Pushpa 2-star Allu Arjun will make his presence felt with the 'India's Creative Ascent: M&E Leaders on Becoming a Global Powerhouse' panel. He'll be joined by German footballer Ariane Hingst, Italian model Binaca Balti, Israeli actress Rona Lee Shimon and US singer Mary Jorie Millben. Barun Das will be the moderator of this session.

Lastly, Mayank Shekhar will moderate the 'Remembering Manoj Kumar: Ace Filmmaker, True Nationalist'. It'll be graced by Manoj Kumar's son Kunal Goswami, Madhur Bhandarkar, ace journalist Bharti S Pradhan and author-lyricist Raajiv Shrivaastav.

May 2

The second day will begin with Aamir Khan's starry presence. He'll attend the 'Studios of the Future: Putting India on World Studio Map' session. It'll be moderated by Ritesh Sidhwani. Aamir will be joined by producer Dinesh Vijan, Namit Malhotra of Prime Focus, PVR's Ajay Bijli and American film producer Charles Roven.

In the afternoon, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor will come together along with Nana Patekar and Vijay Devarakonda for 'Cinema: The Soft Power' session, moderated by Karan Johar.

Aamir Khan will be back in the evening for 'Indian Cinema, Oriental Look' session. It'll be moderated by NDTV director Sanjay Pugalia and will also be attended by directors Peter Ho Sun Chun, Stanley Tong and Prasad Shetty.

In between, Aamir will also hold a masterclass called 'Redefining Indian Cinema'.

Another Bachchan family member - Abhishek Bachchan - will also grace the summit. He'll attend the 'Pan-Indian Cinema: Myth or Momentum?' session along with Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan, Karthi and Khushbu. Naman Ramachandran will be the moderator.

Shraddha Kapoor, who has one of the highest followers for an Indian on Instagram, will speak in the 'Trends and Virality: How Gen Z Consumes Content'. She'll be joined by Adam Mosseri, Head, Instagram, Meta.

For 'The Changing Face of Indian Cinema', Baradwaj Rangan will be the moderator while Riteish Deshmukh, Ravi Mohan and Sonali Kulkarni will be the panellists.

Lastly, Bhushan Kumar of T-Series will talk along with Lyor Cohen, CEO, YouTube Music during the 'How Indian Music is Exporting Culture' session.

May 3

Ted Sarandos, CEO, Netflix, will have a fireside chat during 'Streaming the New India: Culture, Connectivity & Creative Capital' session.

During the 'OTT Revolution: How AI, Personalization & Interactive Content Are Changing Streaming Landscape' session, Neeraj Roy, Managing Director, Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt Ltd, will speak along with Vishal Dhupar, MD, South Asia, NVIDIA, Bivek Sharma, Chief AI Officer, PwC and Rohit Jain, President, Lionsgate Play. Gaurav Gandhi of Amazon Prime Video will be the moderator.

Farhan Akhtar will hold a masterclass on 'The Craft of Direction'.

May 4

Richie Mehta of Delhi Crime and Poacher fame will conduct a masterclass on films.

