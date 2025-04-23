Indian film fraternity comes together in grief and solidarity after tragic terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Following the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed the lives of multiple innocent civilians on April 22, several prominent figures from the film industry have spoken out to express their grief, anger, and support for the victims. Among them is superstar Salman Khan, whose powerful message has resonated widely on social media.

Salman Khan reacts to Pahalgam attack: “Kashmir, heaven on earth turning into hell”

In a heartfelt post on the social media platform X aka Twitter, Salman Khan wrote, “Kashmir, heaven on planet earth turning into hell. Innocent people being targeted, my heart goes out to their families. Ek bhi innocent ko marna puri kainath ko marne ke barabar hai (Killing even one innocent is like destroying the whole universe).” His words echo the sentiment of millions across the country who are mourning the senseless violence and seeking justice for the lives lost.

Salman’s message comes on the heels of similar reactions from other major stars. Shah Rukh Khan took to the platform to express sadness and anger over the ‘inhumane act of violence’ as he offered his condolences. Along with stars like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Anil Kapoor, many South celebs like Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu, among others also joined in condemning the act of violence and called for peace and accountability.

The collective response from Bollywood reflects a growing urgency for safety and security, for tourists and citizens who long to visit the region without fear. The attack has sparked renewed conversations about the need for stronger security measures and support for victims of terrorism. While investigations continue, the wave of celebrity voices has added to the nationwide call for unity, justice, and peace.

As Kashmir mourns, the outpouring of solidarity from all corners—especially from public figures—offers a reminder that the pain of violence is deeply shared and that the demand for justice must be loud and clear.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan condemns Pahalgam terror attack: “Words fail to express the sadness and anger”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.