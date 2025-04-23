In the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed several innocent lives and left many others injured, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has expressed his grief and anger. Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the actor offered condolences to the families of the victims and condemned the act of violence in strong words.

Shah Rukh Khan condemns Pahalgam terror attack: “Words fail to express the sadness and anger”

Posting on X, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Words fail to express the sadness and anger at the treachery and inhumane act of violence that has occurred in Pahalgam. In times like these, one can only turn to God and say a prayer for the families that suffered and express my deepest condolences. May we as a Nation, stand united, strong and get justice against this heinous act.” Khan’s message has resonated with many online, as fans, followers, and fellow citizens continue to mourn the lives lost and grapple with the shock of the incident. His words reflect not only the sorrow but also the collective desire for peace and justice.

Shah Rukh is not the only one from the film industry to speak out. Several Bollywood celebrities have voiced their condemnation of the attack and expressed solidarity with the victims. Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, and Sonu Sood were among the early voices to react. Each of them took to social media to denounce the violence and offer prayers for those affected.

The attack, which occurred on April 22, has sent shockwaves across the country, especially given Pahalgam’s reputation as a peaceful, scenic tourist destination. The incident has once again raised concerns about safety and security in the region. The film fraternity, known for often staying united in times of national crisis, has come forward with heartfelt responses. From urging authorities to take strict action to simply offering emotional support, celebrities are doing their part in amplifying public sentiment.

As investigations continue and the nation seeks accountability, voices like Shah Rukh Khan’s serve as a reminder of the collective grief—and the hope that unity, justice, and peace will prevail in the face of such senseless violence.

