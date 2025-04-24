Fawad Khan is preparing for his Bollywood comeback with the film Abir Gulaal, where he stars alongside Vaani Kapoor. The movie has been creating a stir—not just for bringing Fawad back in a romantic lead, but also for stirring online controversy. While many fans are excited about his return, others have expressed disapproval, claiming that Pakistani actors shouldn't be given opportunities in India.

Dia Mirza welcomes Fawad Khan’s return to Bollywood; says, “Art should never be mixed with hate”

In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Dia Mirza shared her thoughts on the matter, voicing her support for Fawad Khan’s return to Bollywood. She emphasized that art should not be associated with hatred and expressed her desire to see more collaborations with Pakistani artists moving forward.

Dia said, “It is a political question. If the circumstances to seek a ban on artists were completely…I’ve always believed that art is and should always be the medium of peace and harmony. We should never, ever allow art and sport to be tangled or mixed with hate. It’s just good that Fawad is back in the film, you know that we will be watching soon. I hope this leads to many more such opportunities for other collaborations.”

It's important to note that Dia Mirza’s interview took place before the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. Her statements were not intended as a reaction to or commentary on those recent events.

In the meantime, Fawad Khan has previously featured in three Bollywood films: Khoobsurat (2014), Kapoor & Sons (2016), and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). Each of these movies received significant attention, largely due to Fawad's widespread popularity among Indian audiences.

Also Read : Dia Mirza opens up on returning to production after 6 years: “I’m looking for diversity and stories that represent powerful, incredible women in unique ways”

More Pages: Abir Gulaal Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.