Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 27.02.2020 | 11:51 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Thappad Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Baaghi 3 Angrezi Medium Love Aaj Kal Malang
follow us on

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan kick off final schedule, Alia Bhatt to join soon

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The much delayed and highly awaited film Brahmastra is currently on its last schedule. Earlier this week, Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor kicked off the final schedule in Mumbai. Alia Bhatt is expected to join them soon.

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan kick off final schedule, Alia Bhatt to join soon

If the reports are anything to go by, the makers have recreated parts of Himachal Pradesh in Mumbai. The duo was shooting with a huge setup and a green screen. Ranbir's character Shiva and his mentor played by Mr. Bachchan were shooting pivotal scenes that will be worked on with visual effects. On February 25, the team of Brahmastra completed 170 days of shooting. In another 20 days, they'll wrap up the project.

A day ago, Big B shared a couple of photos with Ranbir Kapoor as they kicked off the schedule as early as 6am. "work starts early .. like 6 am .. rehearsing, blocking and then shooting it .. with one of my favourites ❤️????..I need 4 of those????s to keep up with his enormous talent," he wrote on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

... at work with one of my favourites, RANBIR .. ❤️???? ... I need 4 to keep up with his enormous talent

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, stars Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna among others. It is slated to release on December 4, 2020.

ALSO READ: Brahmastra: Amitabh Bachchan shares four pictures with Ranbir Kapoor, says he needs to keep up with his enormous talent!

More Pages: Brahmastra Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Exclusive: Riteish Deshmukh reveals why it…

Alia Bhatt to star in a social drama, helmed…

Riteish Deshmukh hopes to make a film on his…

Riteish Deshmukh says he wanted to work with…

Madhya Pradesh announces three month tax…

Malang director Mohit Suri says adults who…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification